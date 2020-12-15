McConnell Biden

Global  
 

Tape:right mcconnell on biden &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; in what many would say was long overdue.... today.... senate majority leader mitch mcconnell officially recognized joe biden as the president- elect.

L3: abc 36 news white mitch mcconnell acknowledges biden's win congratulates president-elect mcconnell spoke on the senate floor... congratulating biden on his win and publicly acknowledging president trump lost the election.

This comes six weeks after the election..

And the day after the electoral college met to officially decide the 20-20 presidential election in biden's favor... despite repeated attempts by president and republicans to overturn the vote.

L3: abc 36 news white senate majority leader mitch mcconnell (r) kentucky many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result.

The electoral college has spoken, so today i want to congratulate pe-joe biden.

He is no stranger to the senate - devoted himself to public service for many years.

I also want to congratulate the california senator kamala harris.

L3: abc 36 news white mitch mcconnell acknowledges biden's win congratulates president-elect president elect biden says he called mcconnell after his speech to thank him.

