McConnell Biden

in what many would say was long overdue.... today.... senate majority leader mitch mcconnell officially recognized joe biden as the president- elect.

mcconnell spoke on the senate floor... congratulating biden on his win and publicly acknowledging president trump lost the election.

This comes six weeks after the election..

And the day after the electoral college met to officially decide the 20-20 presidential election in biden's favor... despite repeated attempts by president and republicans to overturn the vote.

many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result.

The electoral college has spoken, so today i want to congratulate pe-joe biden.

He is no stranger to the senate - devoted himself to public service for many years.

I also want to congratulate the california senator kamala harris.

president elect biden says he called mcconnell after his speech to thank him.

