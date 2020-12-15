Gunlock Giveaway

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Departments around the state are gearing up to give away free gunlocks.

police departments in 10 kentucky cities..

Including mt.

Sterling, versailles, and wilmore will get 2,050 free gun locks to distribute in their communities.

It's an effort to support firearm safety around the holidays.

The gunlocks will be available to anyone who wants one.

They just have to go to their local police in the participating cities to get one.

For more information..

Head to wtvq-dot-com