Queen hears about KPMG’s diversity work during virtual visit

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
The Queen has heard about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on thework of KPMG to promote diversity and inclusion during a virtual visit –despite gremlins in the system.

The line to Windsor Castle was lost brieflyduring the Queen’s video call with the accountancy firm’s employees andpartners, which marked its 150th anniversary and featured a choir performing aChristmas carol for the monarch.


