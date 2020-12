Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:32s - Published 4 minutes ago

FDA Advisory Panel To Consider Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The advisory panel will meet in two days to consider whether to recommend the Moderna vaccine for approval to the FDA.

For efficacy, the panel says the Moderna version is even better than the Pfizer vaccine at 94.5%; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.