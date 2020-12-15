Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 minutes ago

On Second Thought, Maybe 'SolarWinds123' Wasn't The Safest Of Passwords

The IT firm SolarWinds suffered a massive hack when attackers plugged malicious code into the company's software.

According to Business Insider, the code was then distributed to 18,000 of its 300,000 clients.

But SolarWinds was warned in 2019 that its 'solarwinds123' password for its update server could be accessed by anyone.

Security researcher Vinoth Kumar, who sounded the alarm over such a dodgy password, told Reuters anyone could have 'easily' broken in.

SolarWinds says experts are now working to identify weak security points in the company's system that could have led to the attack.