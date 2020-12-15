Navicent Health provides safety tips when purchasing gifts

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 9 minutes ago

With the holidays coming up Pediatricians at Navicent Health want to provide safety tips when purchasing presents for children.

With just 10 days until christmas... pediatricians at medical center navicent health want you to be aware of the safety hazards ... when buying toys for your children.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez has more.

Pediatricians at beverly knight olson childrens hospital are providing safety tips when it comes to buying gifts for kids.

"we have problematic ingestions every single year and probablt evry month, we have kids that get injured, either because something was too sharp or because they swallowed something."

They want to decrease the number of emergency visits due to toy realted injuries.

"small pieces, sharp things, and then with electronics always looking out for batteries and thinking about plugs, and wires and making sure that things are protected from kids."

There are many safety factors that go into finding the perfect toy to purchase.

Standup: with so many toys to chose from, pediatricians advise that when purchasing a toy for your child, make sure to always c1 3 b13 read the label.

Florence allen,