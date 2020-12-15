Meals for first responders

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 days ago

Rochester restaurants are recognizing the hard work of local first responders.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live at hollandberry pannekoeken to tell us about the free meal they delivered today ... mary?

Amy, yes i am here at one of the three restaurants that gave back today.

Victoria's and tap house also provided free meals.

There are eleven restaurants participating in this effort.

Free meals will be delivered to mayo clinic ambulance service, the rochester police department, the rochester fire department, and the government center.

The owner of hollandberry pannekoeken says this is an important gesture, it's kind of everything.

My whole staff when i told them about it said we're in!

Let's go!

Let's do this!

What can i do to help?

So it's just a good time of year to feel good, isn't it?

And we need to feel good right now.

The owners of victoria's and tap house agreed with him saying it's important to spread some good in the community.

Live in rochester.

Thanks, mary.

Free meals will be delivered through the rest of the week ... the rochester fire department is next on the restaurants' list for tomorrow's deliveries.

