'...she could have been better protected by the systems.' CODA director speaks out after woman kille

(WTHI) - A deadly shooting over the weekend in Terre Haute triggered the Council on Domestic Abuse to come forward and talk with News 10.

"police say"..there was a shooting in the "14"-hundred block "of grand avenue".

They revealed "yesterday" that "27"-year-old "kristen l.

Gregg" died after that shooting.

"1"-suspect has been arrested.

That's "32"-year-old "stephen rickard".

He's been charged "with reckless homicide".

"news 10" talked with the executive director of coda "emily murray".

What happened "is tragic".

"coda" actually had helped "kristin gregg" before.

"coda's mission" is to create "systemic change" to better protect victims of domestic violence.

/////// ///// "it's horiffic.

We feel for her family.

This was a terrible loss.

Obviously her family and friends are suffering right now.

We feel that it was a loss that could have been prevented.

I felt that she could have been better protected by the systems. we can all work together to better protect these victims."

That number 800-566-coda.