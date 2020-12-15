Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 minutes ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks.

According to Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis.

The contract is for five years with the option to opt out after the fourth year.

It is the largest deal in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 on Dec.

6, celebrated the deal on Twitter.

This past season, the power forward joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players to win multiple MVP awards by the age of 25.

He also joined Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only NBA players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

I've been encouraged my whole career in Milwaukee.

I know that we've gotten better each year, .., Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN.

... and I know that Milwaukee has great people that view every year the same I do every year, which is to play well, improve and win it all, Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN