THE SWORDSMAN movie - Jang Hyuk, Joe Taslim, Kim Hyeon-soo

THE SWORDSMAN movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being blinded in a coup against the king, Joseon’s greatest swordsman (Jang Hyuk) goes into hiding, far removed from his city’s anguish.

But when traffickers kidnap his daughter, he has no choice but to unsheathe his sword once more.

RELEASE DATE: February 16, 2021 DIRECTOR: Choi Jae-Hoon CAST: Jang Hyuk, Joe Taslim, Kim Hyeon-soo, Jeong Man-sik, Lee Minhyuk, Choi Jin-ho, and Jang Hyun-Sung