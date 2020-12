Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:48s - Published 8 minutes ago

Restaurant Owners Grateful But Say More Help Will Be Needed

While $90 million will go to restaurants who have lost more than 30% of their business, $112 million will go to Minnesota counties to then give out grants to restaurants that are down less than 30%, Kate Raddatz reports (1:47).

WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 15, 2020