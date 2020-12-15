Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:20s - Published 6 minutes ago

NBC 26 weather forecast

Easterly winds may sneak in a few lake flurries or snow showers overnight.

It shouldn't be anything major with overnight lows in the low-20s.

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan again on Tuesday, but most of the day should be okay for most.

Highs will be in the low-30s.

Temperatures get back into the upper 30s by the end of the work week under mostly cloudy skies.

The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.

If we don't see any good sized winter storms to compensate for the snow melt, it may be another brown Christmas this year.