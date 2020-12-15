Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It Is Gridlock': Christmas Light Display Causes Traffic Jams In Wilmington

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:59s - Published
'It Is Gridlock': Christmas Light Display Causes Traffic Jams In Wilmington

'It Is Gridlock': Christmas Light Display Causes Traffic Jams In Wilmington

A Christmas lights display is causing traffic jams, as people flock to a house on Concord Street.

WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nights Will Shine Bright As Interlochen Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Kicks Off [Video]

Nights Will Shine Bright As Interlochen Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Kicks Off

Nights Will Shine Bright As Interlochen Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Kicks Off

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:07Published
Take a tour of one of the World’s Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! [Video]

Take a tour of one of the World’s Best Outdoor Christmas Displays!

Take a tour of one of the World’s Best Outdoor Christmas Displays! Koziar’s Christmas Village has been around for 73 years and has been a holiday tradition for families across the nation...

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:01Published
Longest Running North Texas Holiday Light Tradition Kicks Off Tonight [Video]

Longest Running North Texas Holiday Light Tradition Kicks Off Tonight

Longest Running North Texas Holiday Light Tradition Kicks Off Tonight

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:44Published