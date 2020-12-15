Local law firm makes a donation to 14th and Chestnut

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 minute ago

(WTHI) - A local law firm is stepping up to make sure families have food on the table.

"a local law firm"..

Is making a difference in our community.

"steve williams"..

"of williams law firm" donated "1"-thousand-dollars toward 14t and chestnut "holiday food baskets".

"the baskets"..

Are given to those who are "food insecure" during the holidays.

"baseler's market" in terre haute is helping with the food "for those baskets".

/////// ///// "there's just such a special need because of covid.... with the hunger throughout our community, which includes the children."

////// "if" you too..

Want to help... we have exactly "how you can do just that" over on our website "at