MSDH reports 2,205 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,205 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths.

Lets take a look at the cases by county in our area.

Hancock county has 1,539 cases and 46 deaths. Harrison county is now at 8,915 total cases and 127 deaths.

Jackson county has 7,565 cases, and 142 deaths. Stone county has 987 cases and 17 deaths. George county has 1,501 cases and 30 deaths. Pearl River county stands at 2,045