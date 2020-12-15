MSDH reports 2,205 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths

Global  
 

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,205 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths.

- - monday the mississippi state- department of health has- reported 2,205 new coronavirus- cases and 48 new deaths.- the statewide total stands at - 183,300 confirmed cases and - 4,252 - deaths.

- - lets take a look at the cases b- county in our area.

- hancock county has 1,539 cases- and 46 deaths.- harrison county is now at 8,915- total cases and 127 deaths.

- jackson county has 7,565- cases, and 142 deaths - stone county has 987 cases and- 17 deaths.- george county has 1,501 cases - and 30 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 2,045




