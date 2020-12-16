LIVE UK Healthcare Vaccine at 6

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 26 seconds ago

One day after the first healthcare workers in the state received their covid-19 vaccinations... it's time for frontline workers at the university of kentucky hospital to get theirs.

That's tonight's top story at six.

### the number is 1950....that is how many shots...how many doses of the covid-19 pfizer vaccine uk healthcare has today.

Uk says it got two boxes smaller than this...the size of a personal pizza box....around 10:30 this morning.

Uk says it vaccinated 88 employees today...also saying it would have done more but the vaccine is stored at negative 70 degrees so it has to thaw before it can be administered.

Healthcare workers who work closely with covid patients were prioritized...especia lly high-risk employees and then others could sign up for appointments.

The uk healthcare employees say they were grateful for the opportunity.

258 more employees are expected to be vaccinated wednesday and c1 3 about the same thursday.

Almeter says with 1950 doses there are still not enough to vaccinate the nearly 2,500 employees who are regularly exposed to covid patients.

Live in lexington, monica harkins abc 36 news.

