Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long Island Bracing For Impending Winter Storm

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Long Island Bracing For Impending Winter Storm

Long Island Bracing For Impending Winter Storm

Long Island is preparing for all possibilities for the impending storm, from high winds to snow and ice; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Long Island Communities Prepare For Major Winter Storm

"This will be a major winter event, a major storm event," said Suffolk County Executive Steve...
CBS 2 - Published

Long Island weather:Â Sunny, high of 38 today before storm Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and hazardous weather outlook from...
Newsday - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Long Island Prepares For Major Winter Storm [Video]

Long Island Prepares For Major Winter Storm

Preparations are underway on Long Island as residents get ready for high winds, sleet and snow expected to come with Wednesday evening’s storm. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published
Communities Gearing Up For Winter Storm [Video]

Communities Gearing Up For Winter Storm

From Long Island to New Jersey, towns say they're preparing for whatever the storm brings their way. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published