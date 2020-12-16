Global  
 

Top 10 Best Video Games of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:25s
Wowing us with their graphics, gameplay, controls, story, and more, these were the games you absolutely needed to play!

For this list, we’re looking at the best games that came out in 2020.

Our countdown includes Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Demon’s Souls, The Last of Us: Part II and more!




