Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 weeks ago

- - looking for a new holiday - jingle?

- well, a local from the kiln - released their very own - christmas song!

- it's called 'this christmas' an- was released by sera buras also- known by her stage name as- "serabee' and by her fans as th "mississippi soul queen.'

The song highlights how hectic- the year has been,- focusing on missing friends and- loved ones during - christmas.- in her music video she even - incorporates photos of her- loved ones that are no longer - with her.

- while it's been a long year,- sera is grateful that she's had- time to - focus less on performing and- more on creating new- music like this song.

- 'this christmas' is sera's firs- christmas single and its- creation- was a complete accident.- - "we were just messing around in the - studio late after session and - the engineer was recording and- said- you might want to check this- out, we went in there and - listened, me and my - - - - guitar player and was like 'wow- and we decide dto put it out, i- was perfect fo the- crazy time we've been living- in."

'this christmas' is available o- all music streaming - platforms.- sera jokes with news 25 that th- song was almost named 'it's bee- a -