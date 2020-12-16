Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call

Global  
 

Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine.

Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he wasleft in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferenceswere laid bare.

When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotelyfrom his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machinewent loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’sattention.


