Joe Biden Expected to Name Pete Buttigieg as His Transportation Secretary

'The New York Times' reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary once he assumes office in 2021.

If his nomination makes it through the chamber, Buttigieg will be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.

According to CNN, Buttigieg was considered for a number of other posts including commerce secretary and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Buttigieg was previously a Democratic candidate alongside Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor dropped out of the race just days ahead of Super Tuesday, and urged his supporters to back Biden.

Biden praised Buttigieg shortly afterwards, comparing him to his late son, Beau Biden.

I don't think I've ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son, Beau … I know that may not mean much to most people, but to me it's the highest compliment I can give any man or woman, Joe Biden, via CNN


President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, sources...
The Transportation Department will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden’s infrastructure plans.

CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary. Biden..

CNN reports that Pete Buttigieg is in the running to become President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg ran for President in 2020. Business Insider reports that he is widely..

