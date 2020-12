Christopher Walken has never owned a mobile phone or a computer Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:01s - Published 16 seconds ago Christopher Walken has never owned a mobile phone or a computer Christopher Walken has never owned a mobile phone or a computer, as he says he's at a "certain age" where technology has passed him by. 0

Christopher Walken dropped by 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to discuss his new film, 'Wild Mountain Thyme.' Walken revealed right off the bat that he has never owned a computer and the one he.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:15 Published 5 hours ago