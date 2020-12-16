What's Next After First Vaccines Administered

A doctor at Athens-Limestone Hospital is urging his community to get the COVID vaccine after he became one of the first in Alabama to receive it.

Doctor matt hanserd is in charge of the covid unit here.

This afternoon he rolled up his sleeve and took the first dose of the vaccine.

While he knows many people are skeptical about it -- he says to trust the science.

Hanserd said the vaccine was painless and he didn't experience any side-effects immediately after taking it.

He says while this process has been expedited -- the technology and research were already in place before the vaccine was created.

But even as front line workers become vaccinated over the next month -- he urges the public to stay vigilant in the fight against the pandemic -- since he says it's far from over.

"we still have a lot of sick covid patients and just because the vaccine is now being delivered and getting to people in north alabama, it doesn't mean that covid is going away in the short term.

So it's going to be really important especially over the christmas holidays, try to social distance, wear your mask, and get your flu shot."

Hanserd and others will be receiving a second dose of the vaccine in about three weeks.

The hospital is also preparing to receive moderna's vaccine once it's approved by the f-d-a.

