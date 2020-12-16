Global  
 

Arizona's rollout plan on COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Arizona's rollout plan on COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: Australian COVID-19 update

Acting Chief Medial Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, is providing a COVID-19 update, following reports...
SBS - Published

Scotland's covid vaccine 'plunged into chaos' as care home roll-out announced

Scotland's covid vaccine 'plunged into chaos' as care home roll-out announced NHS boards only found out about the plan to take Pfizer doses into care homes when Freeman told the...
Daily Record - Published


Fred Meyer to provide COVID-19 vaccine, following federal roll-out plan [Video]

Fred Meyer to provide COVID-19 vaccine, following federal roll-out plan

Fred Meyer announced Monday it will partner with state health departments and the federal government to provide access to the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:20Published
Nevada truckers essential to vaccine rollout, nationwide driver shortage grows [Video]

Nevada truckers essential to vaccine rollout, nationwide driver shortage grows

The first vaccine to fight COVID-19 is quickly making its way across the United States and into the arms of frontline healthcare workers and all of it made possible using trucks. Paul Enos with the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:00Published
Arizona expects to have 383K doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this December [Video]

Arizona expects to have 383K doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this December

The state shared details on their vaccine roll-out plan Friday, which includes prioritizing frontline medical workers, and allocating the limited number of doses to different counties based on..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:05Published