WCBI News at Six - Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 8 minutes ago

Good evening.

Thanks for joining us.

A starkville man is charged with sexual battery and burglary.

Oktibbeha county investigators say deputies were called to a domestic dispute on harris road on december 13th.

After investigating 28- year-old arthur gillespie was arrested.

Deputies say gillespie and the alleged victim knew each other.

He remains in the oktibbeha county jail on a 20 thousand dollar bond.

Two men are charged with attempted murder and robbery in connection with a starkville shooting.

Police arrested 24- year-old roderiques lockett and 35- year-old john king jr. for the december 7th incident.

In an affidavit, police allege a backpack was taken from the victim and that at least one suspect had a handgun.

Investigators say more arrests are likely.

The starkville men remain in jail.

The shooting happened on reed ridge circle.

A 29-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital outside the area after the early morning gunfire.

Spd did not update the victim's condition today.

Officers are asking others to come forward with information, as the investigation continues.

Stinger wcbi continuing coverage stinger mississippi's new covid-19 cases rise above the two thousand mark, once again.

The state department of health is reporting two thousand 205 new cases and 48 new deaths.

There are also 236 long-term care facilities reporting an outbreak.

More than 148 thousand people in the state are presumed recovered from this virus.

This means there is more than 30 thousand presumed active cases in mississippi, right now.

In our area, lowndes county has the most new cases with 145.

Lee has 101, union has 61, oktibbeha has 53, monroe 45, and pontotoc has 39.

The first doses of the covid 19 vaccine have arrived at the north mississippi medical center.

One thousand nine hundred and thirty doses of the pfizer vaccine arrived this afternoon at nmmc in tupelo.

Those will go to frontline workers and highest risk patients throughout the nmmc system.

The first vaccinations will be given in the next couple of days.

Nmmc director of pharmacy wes pitts says it's amazing that the vaccine was developed and distributed so swiftly.

"historically when you think about vaccines, you have to take the live virus and grow that and either knock it down enough to where it either doesn't infect people or completely inactivate it before you develop vaccine, these new technologies we have they were able to do genetic sequencing on coronavirus vaccine and share that worldwide so you have a global initiative to do that" pitts says the pfizer vaccine requires two doses.

The initial dose, followed by a booster twenty days later.

Top as the number of i.c.u.

Beds continues to dwindle in mississippi, health leaders are changing the process of how critical patients are being transferred.

The state department of health issued an order saying patients that need critical care and cannot be accommodated in the normal transfer process will now go through the state.

This comes as more patients need a higher level of care during the pandemic but there are fewer i.c.u.

Beds.

In this case, the health department will direct patients to be taken to an available i.c.u.

Bed.

If there are no beds available, hospitals will be chose on a rotation basis based on location and resources.

This order is through december 24h but could be extended.

Right now, there are one thousand 319 people in hospitals across mississippi with confirmed or suspected covid-19 symptoms. 310 of those patients are in i.c.u.

The department of health's website shows no i.c.u.

Beds are available in the golden triangle and only eight in tupelo.

Statewide, there are only 87 open i.c.u.

Beds.

First look stinger first look summary: two wet weather makers are on tap for the next 7 days.

The first is going to pass on by tonight and early wednesday with the second one coming saturday and saturday night.

No major winter or severe weather issues intro with a new roundabout open in columbus and another one expected to be ready in january...area drivers may need time adjusting to the new traffic flow.

Wcbi 's stephen pimpo went for a drive to find out first handthe best way for drivers to navigate the new intersections.

Pkg roundabouts can speed up traffic and reduce the number of crashes in busy areas...but they can take time for local drivers to get used to.

"we just wanted to make sure that drivers in the columbus area know how to use the roundabouts because it is a new traffic control because it is a new traffic control device for some people."

For columbus drivers...the roundabout at the intersection of military road and highway 82 opened up the week of thanksgiving after being closed for construction for much of november.

The roundabout features newly paved roads with new lights and new curbs to increase the flow of traffic at one of columbus's busiest roads.

It's not the only one.

Su: this mini round about project has been under construction since july...and is meant to decrease the number of accidents that happen as drivers come into town.

But for that to happen...drivers need to remember some simple rules when using the roundabouts.

First slow down.

"roundabouts are built to allow you to continue moving without having to come to a complete stop but they are built so that you'll slow down."

Next...no matter how much you want to be polite...keep going.

"when you're in the roundabout, you've got the right of way, don't stop.

The drivers behind you won't be expecting that."

Finally...stay in your lane and give large vehicles like tractor trailers their space.

"smaller passenger vehicles are able to navigate the roundabout on the roadway but for some of those larger vehicles, they may need to take up that entire lane."

Ultimately..ponder says drivers can't go wrong with a little patience.

"just to slow down and be patient.

Some drivers are going to adjust quickly and some drivers may be encountering it for the first time."

In columbus...stephen pimpo...wcbi tag ponder also says that while the military road and highway 82 roundabout is open, crews are still working outside of the lanes along the shoulders.

He says they hope to be finished by the end of january.

City engineer kevin stafford hopes to have the mini- roundabout downtown open around the same time, weather and contractors permitting.

A new report says many automakers are seeing the light when it comes to an important safety feature.

Danya bacchus reports.

"car crash test" well designed cars can save lives during a crash.

But experts say it's best to avoid an accident in the first place and good headlights are key.

"when you look at traffic fatalities in the united states, almost 50% of those fatalities occur when it's dark and almost a quarter of those crashes occur on unlit roadways.

And so headlights are often the critical safety feature."

David harkey is president of the insurance institute for highway safety or i-i-h-s.

The group has been pushing the auto industry to install better headlights for years and is now seeing that happen.

Many car companies are removing older halogen lights and replacing them with newer led's that can illuminate the road an additional 100 feet.

"we rate them on far of how far they can see down the roadway both on a straight section and a curved road."

A number of automakers have improved that headlight rating on their 2021 models, allowing them earn the i-i-h- s's highest safety rating.

"we've been impressed by the rate at which automakers have responded to this need."

Harkey says many new vehicles also come with high beam assist, which can activate the high beams on an empty road and then automatically switch to low beams if another car is detected.

"drivers do not utilize their high beams often enough so having this high beam assist feature can really help one see further down the roadway."

The i-i-h-s says that can save lives and would like to see manufacturers make improved headlights standard in more vehicles.

Stinger "things look different for the salvation army angel tree distribution but the needs are still being met.

We'll have that story coming up on wcbi news."

Hundreds of families will have gifts under their christmas trees thanks to an annual program by the salvation army.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, today was "distribution day' for 'angel tree' this distribution day for 'angel tree' recipients looked different nats instead of waiting inside the furniture market, angel tree recipients were given specific times to drive up, and pick up gifts for their 'angels' nats chaka james says this year has been especially hard and she is grateful for "angel tree' and what it means for her two grandkids.

"it's a blessing, especially when you are on a fixed income and not able to get gifts, it's such a blessing."

Volunteers were busy, delivering gifts as the cars drove up.

Members of tupelo high school's golden wave football team were doing their part.

Among them, deon shumpert, who knows first hand the impact angel tree can have on a child's life.

"we used to get the same exact thing when we were small, people helped us, i'm here to help."

Teammate sam westmoreland didn't let a broken leg stop him from making a difference.

"when you play a sport like football, community outreach is so important, being able to have that community back you up and being able to back up the community."

Standup bridge while all of the angels were adopted, not all of the gifts were returned in time for distribution day.

The tupelo salvation army doesn't want any child to be left out and they say that's where the public can help.

"purchase things like basketballs, footballs, things that are unisex, that all kids really enjoy.

Also, things for older kids at this point, like from bath and body works, axe body spray, really popular with teenage guys, watches, jewelry, that kind of thing, pocketbooks for older girls, and then popular things like paw patrol."

A second distribution day will take place later this week to make sure that all angels get their gifts.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news for those wanting for those wanting to purchase gifts for angel tree, you can drop those off at the social services office on carnation street.

Top some 4th graders in west point are learning an important lesson this holiday season- it's better to give than to receive.

Teachers leann jenkins and vanessa avant wanted their students find a way to give help someone in their community.

The children decided to donate items to dugan nursing home.

The students got busy getting items like hygiene products, socks, blankets, and puzzles to donate to the residents.

In just three days, they had collected more than 260 items to donate.

As teachers we have this all this valuable time that we can teach them more than academics.

And i feel that it's a responsibility to make sure these kids learn how to be good citizens in the communities they live in and learn to adapt that skill as they grow.

And i wanted them to understand that there's more to christmas than receiving.

It's important for the children to learn how to give back.

All children know how to receive, but we need for them to learn the joy of giving others.

Employees from dugan nursing picked up the gifts from the school and will give them to residents at the facility.

Stinger christmas time is here in or whether to lead no major problems using a private next monday's view of someone whether to greasy and cool weather on wednesday or sundays because of work weather open summary: two wet weather makers are on tap for the next 7 days.

The first is going to pass on by tonight and early wednesday with the second one coming saturday and saturday night.

No major winter or severe weather issues are anticipated between now and christmas but seasonable temperatures will stick around.

Tuesday night: cloudy skies with areas of rain.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s .

Some snow could mix in with the rain across our northwestern counties but no big impacts are expected at this time.

Winds se/nw 3-8 mph.

Wednesday: morning rain then mostly cloudy.

Breezy nw winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Highs in the 40s.

Total rainfall between 1/4" and 1/2".

Wednesday night: partly cloudy.

Much colder lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: abundant sunshine.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday night: clear and cold.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Friday: mostly sunny.

Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

Sunday: mostly cloudy.

Highs in the low 50s.

Early next week: mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Milder highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, ad the wcbi news app if you've followed ole miss men's basketball this year the first name that likely comes to mind is devontae shuler& he's played in 100 games in his rebels career& it's likely none will be more emotional than wednesday's& that's when he squares off with his brother& dontrell... for the first time..

He plays for middle tennessee state,... the brothers are eagerly anticipating the matchup& ???take pkg???

00-05 :13-:18 1:30-1:35 1:45-1:52 devontae says: "we're always telling each other secrets, going outside and betting on games.

Playing one-on- one.

One of us would be crying when the other would win.

We're really close."

Dontrell says: "we've got a great bond.

We've been through a lot together so we created a bond where we stick with each other no matter what."

Devontae and dontrell are the youngest of eight shulers& the small age difference made them inseparable growing up& they played on three teams together as kids& and now they'll be on the same hardwood& just in different uniforms devontae says: "honestly it is going to be pretty weird.

Seeing him from growing up and us being together and on the same court."

Dontrell says: "it's gonna be one of those things where i'll have moments where i say 'wow, i am really playing against my brother.

I really see him across the court.'" the strength of their relationship was relied on during a family tragedy& in august of 2019 their father was found dead under his car& their sister donella said it broke all of the siblings dontrell says: "he's the reason i got through a lot of times where i was frustrated and feeling anxiety and depression.

He felt the same way and we lifted each other up because we weren't alone."

Devontae says: "our dad had been with us forever in our life.

Seeing that happen made us go harder and destined for greatness.

This kind of proves a point that you need to take one away to bless all."

Donnesha says: "it was good for them to come together when my dad passed.

I think it brought them closer."

Now& their bond is stronger than ever& and it'll be put aside after wednesday's tipoff& and most of the family will be in attendance dontae shuler says: "just having both shulers out there man.

Real blood, same father and same mother.

Just playing together, that's what i like about it."

Devontae says: "this will be one of the most exciting games of my college career and i am gonna try to make it not easy for him."

Dontrell says: "i'm going to go at his throat, hard.

And he'll be coming at me too.

It's gonna be one to watch, i can tell you that much."

Real quick, breaking news in starkville......missis sippi state gives defensive coordinator zach arnett a contract extension.

The bulldogs defense is only behind alabama, georgia and texas a&m in yards per game allowed in the sec.

Helping lead the way on both sides of the ball for state has been the young guys... true freshman quarterback will rogers and wide receiver jaden walley lead the team in yards at their respected positions... a freshman led offense is something even head coach mike leach never anticipated.

"playing this many true freshmen, i never thought it would happen.

To be honest, i didn't thin it was possible.

Anytime you play young guys, it's tough for the present and promising for the future.

The exciting part is like being on a rollercoaster.

You kind of hit your head like what the hell did i just watch?

What was he thinking?

And then you know, you got to get it all reined in.

We're in that process with a lot of guys."

The ole miss rebels look to close the regular season with a winning record in sec play.....a great step forward in year one.

But before playing lsu saturday, the rebs have another battle they're trying to win wednesday.

That's right.....signing day.

Kiffin and his staff with a year under the belt look prime to take things up a notch.....currently posting the 18th ranked class nationally.

Which comes as no surprise to anyone around the program..... "this class will be a lot better like we said it would be despite the covid issues.

Just proud of our assistant coaches.

It hasn't been easy.

I think that not having a game last week really helped us a lot.

We spent a ton of time on zooms basically doing home visits with kids on a screen.

I think it's really neat, and we're not done yet.

I think you'll see some more exciting things in the next 48 hours."

When we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your since i was filling in across the region right now the closely there is a london frozen precinct starting to take down towards memphis and we may see if lakes across the are going west county just above freezing out a lot no problems here most of us will see some rain some sunshine thursday and friday or next to bring a draft tonight will be a allowed to mention late flakes out to play as the news is enjoy the rest of your