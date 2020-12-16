Baltimore County says they're ready to go for first winter storm of season

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:56s - Published 4 minutes ago

Baltimore County is prepping for what is expected to be the first major snow fall of the 2020-2021 winter season.

BALTIMORE COUNTY IS ALSOPREPARING FOR A LOT OF SNOWTOMORROW.

COUNTY EXECUTIVJOHNNY O SAYS THE COUNTY HASMORE THAN 480 TRUCKS AND 570WORKERS READY TO KEEP OURSTREETS CLEAR.

HE ALSO SAYSYOU CAN TRACK THEIR WORK INREAL TIME.

We also havebaltimore county md dot govslash storm fighter on thestormfighter website you canactually track all 164snowplow routes here inBaltimore County.

It's easy tofollow, it's color-coded, it'sred green and yellow.

Redmeans it's not done, yellow'sin progress, green is done andso we're ready for whatevercomes our way.

THE COUNTY SAYSIF WE GET LESS THAN SIXINCHES... IT'LL TAKE THEMABOUT A DAY TO PLOW EVERYSTREET.

IF IT'S MORE THANTHAT.... IT'LL TAKE AT LEAST48 HOURS AFTER THE STORM HASENDED.

