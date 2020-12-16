Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago

Domino's To Give Workers Up To $1,200 Each In Bonuses

Domino's Pizza is giving its workers over $9.6 million in bonuses this month.

The bonuses will be extended to all of Domino's frontline workers, including drivers and store employees.

According to Business Insider, each staff member will receive up to $1,200 each.

The pizza chain has had an increase in business during the coronavirus pandemic as demand for pizza delivery remains high.

This is the second time this year Domino's has given bonuses to its workers.