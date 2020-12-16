Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

An annual Christmas dinner in Corinth is still happening in 2020 - but with differences because of the coronavirus pandemic

Corinth Christmas meal still on for 2020

One town from having an annual christmas feast.

Living free ministries in corinth started serving up its traditional christmas dinner in 2012.

This year is no exception.

Tommy wilson is the founder and director of living free ministries.

He explained they're cutting back on the number of volunteers because of the coronavirus restrictions.

He said this year, volunteers will fix all the plates to go.

People can drive through the alcorn central high school parking lot.

Volunteers will hand out the meals from about ten a-m to twelve- thirty p-m.

"our goal was, was for folks to come and sit all day with us, come and eat a meal with us, sit around christmas table, and enjoy the christmas day, but this year, it's... different."

"we just wanted to open the doors, have a traditional christmas meal for people who may be alone."

' mrs. wilson said organizers considered canceling this year..., but decided people needed to feel some hope this christmas .