No Charges Filed Against LAPD Officers Who Shot, Killed Trader Joe's Assistant Manager Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:41s - Published 2 days ago No Charges Filed Against LAPD Officers Who Shot, Killed Trader Joe's Assistant Manager Two Los Angeles police officers acted lawfully when they engaged in a gunfight with a suspect outside of a Trader Joe's and killed an assistant store manager in 2018, according to a Tuesday report from the District Attorney's office. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend