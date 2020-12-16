Light up the Holidays at Lizana Elementary

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

COVID-19 has caused many of our holiday traditions to change this year, but at Lizana Elementary they’ve created a new tradition for kids and families to enjoy the holidays safely.

- instead of their traditional- indoor christmas- program, teachers put together - drive through light - display on campus, featuring- large christmas cards - from every grade group and- appearances from santa, elf - on the shelf, and the grinch!

- kids also had the chance to - stock up on popcorn and sweet - treats to benefit the school's- end of the year activity fund.- assistant principal william - bentz says he's glad the school- was able to adapt and hold a- celebration this year.- - "it is great and i'll tell you it doesn't surprise - me.

Time and time again when we- hold something here at lizana,- our community - always comes out and shows- support, it's just really great- to see."

Christmas break for students at- lizana elementary and - in the harrison county school - district