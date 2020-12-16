High School Boys Basketball: West Harrison vs. Picayune

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 days ago

Live like- molly.- - on the high school hardwood...- west harrison - playing host to picayune, in- some non-district action... and- this- one would be close throughout.- we pick it up late first- quarter... hurricanes leading..- but the - maroon tide cutting into that - lead... as josh holmes leaves i- up top, for isaac brice... make- it 13-7.- but right back come the canes..- zarius gill calling his own - number... one... one ball... on- man to beat... fancy one-hand - lay-up, for the junior... lead- back up to 15-7... heading into- the - second quarter.

- now check out this ball - movement, from west harrison...- four players touching the ball,- in a span of just three - seconds... and it's kamryn goff- down low... sending the ball- to its home.- but holmes would be a real- difference maker, for - picayune... scoring all six of- his first half points right - here... gets the floater to - go... and the foul... free thro- is- good... and then steps into a - left wing triple... that's good- from- the land of good and plenty.- 23-20 west harrison at the- half... but in the end... it's- picayune completing the - comeback... taking this one - by the final score... of-