Eskridge, Blackwell earn All-MAC Honors

Sticking with college football....some postseason honors coming for a pair of former locker room regulars... bluffton grad dee eskridge and norwell grad curtis blackwell both named to the all-mac teams...eskridge was named first team wide receiver and kick returner...he led western michigan with 784 yards receiving and eight touchdowns..

While also returning 17 kickoffs for almost 500 yards and a touchdown...meanwhile blackwell was named to the league's second team as an offensive lineman...it's the second straight season blackwell earned all-mac honors... he started all six games this season and 36 for ball state who will appear in the mac title