This companion conversation to "From Gun Violence to Solutions" features more reflections from The Urban League's Tiffany Brown and Derrick Rogers, Cincinnati Police Assistant Chief Mike John, The Cincinnati Herald's Andria Carter, WCPO 9 Reporter Kristen Swilley and host WCPO 9 Anchor Kristyn Hartman.



