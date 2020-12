As first reported by Politico, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden to run the Energy Department.

Related news from verified sources Auburn trustee tapped for Biden cabinet post Gen, Lloyd Austin, a retired U.S. Army general, has been selected by President-elect Joe Biden as his...

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago



AP sources: Biden to pick Katherine Tai as top trade envoy WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Katherine Tai to be the top U.S....

SeattlePI.com - Published 6 days ago