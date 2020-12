Related news from verified sources Miami Weather: Winter Chill Across South Florida It was a chilly start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-50s in Broward and...

cbs4.com - Published 1 week ago



Miami Weather: Cold Start, Then Sunny & Bright Afternoon South Florida broke out the sweaters and bundled up Wednesday morning as most of Broward and...

cbs4.com - Published 1 week ago