11pm Top GOP Lawmakers 12152020

Some senate republicans are finally acknowledging and congratulating president elect, Joe Biden, on winning the 2020 presidential election.

Senator mcconnnell and other top senate republicans..

Are for the first time....acknowledgi ng and congratulating..

President elect joe biden..

On winning the 20-20 presidential election.

This after yesterday's electoral college vote.

"the electoral college has spoken.

So today i want to congratulate president elect joe biden.

The president elect is no stranger to the senate.

He's devoted himself to public service for many years.."

Besides mcconnell... at least three other g-o-p senators are also now suggesting they will accept biden as the next president.

They include majority whip john thune... rules committee chairman roy blunt... and senator john cornyn of texas.

Mcconnell acknowledges biden as