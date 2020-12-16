COVID Safe Music Class Uses Pigs to Play Classical Music

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 9 minutes ago

One music teacher in Rensselaer has found a unique way to keep kids engaged in a class that's traditionally all about interaction.

Changed for students.

But one subject has had a harder time than others... music class.

I talked with one music teacher in rensselaer who has found a unique way to keep kids engaged in a class that's traditionally all about interaction.

"pigs!

Pigs!

Pigs!- tammy craig music classes have been given a tough task during the pandemic.

"it's kind of a tough situation with music teaching it in schools right now with covid because of signing and steralizing of instraments."-tammy (nats( but that hasn't stopped van rensselaer elementary school music teacher tammy craig from providing her students with a music education.

"one day i was scrolling the internet and i saw two college students playing a set of pigs and i though wow that's kind of cool!

And so i thought well if two college students can do it we certainly can do it with en entire classroom of children."-tammy (nats( and from there tammy began collecting rubber pigs with squeakers in them.

"we have two different colored pigs two different kinds and baby pigs and they all make different sounds."-tammy and according to the schools principal this new way of teaching music has been a squealing good time.

"we've had classrooms that have demanded for me to show up to hear their performance and so she will text me and i will say i am on my way and i will show up and the kids will just have these big grins on their faces and are just ready to perform so it's been really fun."- chad wynn principal while keeping music class fun was a priority so was making it educational.

"they have to keep beats learn when they have to play and so and so forth.

So it's been a great thing for the kids to do.

Fun but still they didn't have to give up a lot of that music experience because of covid"- tammy.

And keeping things as normal as possible has been a goal of the elementary school in this twisting tail of a year we call 2020.

"through all of the guidlines we have been able to give our kids the same experience just a little bit different."-chad wynn principal nat sound usually during this time of the year craig's students would be getting ready for their annual christmas show.

It was canceled due to covid-19..

So instead the classes held a playing of pigs for teachers and faculty at the school.

A carroll county