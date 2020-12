Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:49s - Published 3 minutes ago

Good Question: Who Can Require You To Get Vaccinated?

Health leaders are encouraging Minnesotans to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available.

But it's not mandatory, and some are hesitant to roll up their sleeves, reports Heather Brown (2:49).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 15, 2020