The Bentley Motors campus - Laying Foundations BEYOND 100

Bentley Motors is today celebrating the official opening of its new campus – with the company’s entire industry-leading facilities now encompassed within a single site in Crewe, England.

A convoy of Bentley cars marked the occasion as the 1929 4½-litre supercharged Team Car, the Blower Continuation Series ‘Car Zero’ and a range of current generation Bentleys paraded down Pyms Lane.

The creation of the campus, home to around 4,000 Bentley colleagues, follows years of planning, consultation and positive support from Cheshire East Council.

Pyms Lane and Sunnybank Road, two roads which previously traversed through Bentley’s headquarters, are now closed to the public and enable a safer, more efficient and secure modern manufacturing facility which can develop and expand in line with Bentley’s long-term aspirations.