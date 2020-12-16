Global  
 

50 years of India's vijay over Pakistan in 1971 | Watch logo launch | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:51s - Published
50 years of India's vijay over Pakistan in 1971 | Watch logo launch | Oneindia News

50 years of India's vijay over Pakistan in 1971 | Watch logo launch | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh at Vijay Diwas ceremony 2020 at the National War Memorial.

2021 willmark 50 years of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 which led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the ceremony today.

Watch the video.

#1971War #IndoPakWar #SwarnimVijayDiwas


