Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary.

Buttigieg is 38 years old and Biden's former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Buttigieg is also the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to HuffPost.

Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ person nominated to Biden’s administration.

If confirmed, he will also be the first LGBTQ Cabinet secretary to be approved by the U.S.