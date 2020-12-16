Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal

Global  
 

On Dec.

15, Spotify announced a partnership with the couple's new audio production company, Archewell Audio.


 In a trailer, the couple promise "different perspectives" and interviews with "amazing people".
BBC News

 The first project from Archwell Audio will be released in time for the holiday season.
CBS News
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with audiostreaming service Spotify to host and produce podcasts. Harry and Meghan’s newaudio production company Archewell Audio has gone into partnership withSpotify for an undisclosed sum but is likely to be worth tens of millions. Theannouncement comes after the couple signed a Netflix deal in the summerrumoured to be worth more than £100 million. The duke and duchess said: “Whatwe love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and toreally listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

