Ray Clemence: former Liverpool, Spurs and England goalkeeping great dies – video obituary

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72.

The Liverpool star won three European Cups and five First Division titles during his time at Anfield.

He signed for the Reds for a fee of £18,000 from Scunthrope by Bill Shankly.

Later he moved to Tottenham, where he won a further Uefa Cup and FA Cup.

Clemence won 61 caps for England, battling against Peter Shilton for a starting place.

He was arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation.


