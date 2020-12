Good morning! Another cold day and Clint has your Christmas forecast.



Related videos from verified sources 2 Works for You Tuesday Morning Forecast



Good morning! Another round of snow today with highs in the 30s. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:38 Published 1 day ago Chilly Day Tuesday, Slow Warmup Ahead



CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:47 Published 1 day ago Morning Forecast - 12/14/20



Cody Start has your Monday morning forecast for the Sacramento Valley where there is widespread fog. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:55 Published 2 days ago