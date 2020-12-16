|
Antetokounmpo signs biggest NBA deal in history
Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a five-year extension contract for the Milwaukee Bucks, worth a reported $228 million.
Humble beginnings for the "Greek Freak"
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo tells 60 Minutes about selling trinkets on Athens streets to help his family and how that persistence has..
CBS News
