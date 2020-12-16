Antetokounmpo signs biggest NBA deal in history

Global  
 

Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a five-year extension contract for the Milwaukee Bucks, worth a reported $228 million.


Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' "Greek Freak"

 Most people can't pronounce his name, but he's one of the best players in the NBA. And he has quite the story about how he got there. Steve Kroft reports.
 Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a contract extension worth a reported $228.2m (£170.1m) - the richest in NBA history.
Humble beginnings for the "Greek Freak"

 Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo tells 60 Minutes about selling trinkets on Athens streets to help his family and how that persistence has..
 After being born into poverty in Greece, Giannis now has one of the richest deals in NBA history.
Kabul under siege, Feeding Puerto Rico, "The Greek Freak"

 Kabul under siege while America's longest war rages on; then, José Andrés feeds the people of Puerto Rico; and, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks'..
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a contract extension worth a reported $228.2m...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reaches $228M Supermax Extension With Bucks. According to Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis. the contract is for five years with the option to opt out after the fourth..

