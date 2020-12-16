Harry Styles postpones 2021 tour

'Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority': Harry Styles postpones 2021 UK and European tour



Harry Styles has cancelled his 2021 UK and European tour due to the ongoing threat of Covid-19. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard News



Megan Thee Stallion gives an epic performance at the Apple Music Awards 2020, Harry Styles postpones his tour again and BTS gets fans in the holiday spirit with a new festive playlist. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago