Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles postpones 2021 tour

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Harry Styles postpones 2021 tour

Harry Styles postpones 2021 tour

Harry Styles has postponed his U.K. and European tour again, telling fans he won't be on the road at all in 2021.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harry Styles Harry Styles English singer and songwriter

Timothee Chalamet impersonates Harry Styles in SNL Hosting debut sketch [Video]

Timothee Chalamet impersonates Harry Styles in SNL Hosting debut sketch

Oscar nominated Timothee Chalamet made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut at the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Will he get the role? Harry Styles approached to play Boy George in biopic [Video]

Will he get the role? Harry Styles approached to play Boy George in biopic

Harry Styles has been approached to play Boy George in a biopic about his life, the singer has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Postpones European Tour Dates Indefinitely

Harry Styles has postponed some of his tour dates for the second time this year. The 26-year-old...
Just Jared Jr - Published

ShowBiz Minute: Nygard, Styles, Queen Elizabeth II

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sexual assault charges; Harry Styles postpones 2021...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority': Harry Styles postpones 2021 UK and European tour [Video]

'Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority': Harry Styles postpones 2021 UK and European tour

Harry Styles has cancelled his 2021 UK and European tour due to the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published
Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion's Apple Music Awards Performance, Harry Styles' Tour Postponement & More Top News | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion gives an epic performance at the Apple Music Awards 2020, Harry Styles postpones his tour again and BTS gets fans in the holiday spirit with a new festive playlist.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:07Published
Harry Styles has a 'go-with-the-flow attitude' towards his love life [Video]

Harry Styles has a 'go-with-the-flow attitude' towards his love life

An insider has claimed Harry Styles has a "go-with-the-flow attitude" towards his love life.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:30Published