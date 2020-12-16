Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell says Congress won’t leave without passing coronavirus stimulus package

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:30s - Published
McConnell says Congress won’t leave without passing coronavirus stimulus package

McConnell says Congress won’t leave without passing coronavirus stimulus package

Both sides have been working on economic relief for months, but have failed to come to any sort of compromise.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Congress looks for last-minute Covid stimulus deal as benefits cliff looms

Congress is trying to put together a coronavirus stimulus package and a government funding bill...
Upworthy - Published

Rand Paul to Newsmax TV: Congress Can't Afford Stimulus

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that Congress will likely pass a coronavirus...
Newsmax - Published

McConnell Vows COVID Stimulus Before Congress Adjourns

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pledged Tuesday that Congress will pass a coronavirus...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal [Video]

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

Congress stuck after McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:00Published
Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress [Video]

Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are trying to come to a deal on a coronavirus relief package. But, for now, the proposal doesn't include stimulus payments like the ones sent to millions of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:47Published
U.S. weekly jobless claims surge [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published