FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

The FDA said the Moderna vaccine​ overall is 94.5% effective and 100% effective in people 65 and over.

Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

The US FDA regulators, however, noted that it was still unclear how Bell's palsy was caused in these...

The FDA stopped short of directly linking the vaccine to the Bell's palsy cases, but said a potential...

The FDA said that there were four reported cases of Bell's palsy among Moderna's 30,000 trial...