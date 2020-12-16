Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

FDA Advises Watching for Bell's Palsy in COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a 54-page staff report on December 15th.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

Coronavirus updates: Texas joins California as only states with 1.5M cases; FDA approves first at-home COVID test; 303K US deaths

 FDA OKs first at-home, over-the-counter COVID test. Kansas mayor resigns after backlash for supporting mask mandate. 303K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
 
USATODAY.com

Health care workers feel spark of hope as vaccinations begin

 The FDA said the Moderna vaccine​ overall is 94.5% effective and 100% effective in people 65 and over.
CBS News

Bell's palsy Bell's palsy Facial paralysis resulting from dysfunction in the cranial nerve VII (facial nerve)

Related news from verified sources

FDA staff recommends watching for Bell's palsy in Moderna and Pfizer vaccine recipients

The FDA said that there were four reported cases of Bell's palsy among Moderna's 30,000 trial...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Moderna slides 7% after FDA confirms vaccine's effectiveness but cautions on Bell's palsy in recipients

The FDA stopped short of directly linking the vaccine to the Bell's palsy cases, but said a potential...
Business Insider - Published

COVID-19: Four Pfizer vaccine volunteers develop Bell's palsy - Read details here

The US FDA regulators, however, noted that it was still unclear how Bell's palsy was caused in these...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

FDA Advisory Panel To Consider Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

FDA Advisory Panel To Consider Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The advisory panel will meet in two days to consider whether to recommend the Moderna vaccine for approval to the FDA. For efficacy, the panel says the Moderna version is even better than the Pfizer..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:32Published
Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved [Video]

Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved

Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved. New data released on Tuesday supports Moderna's own findings about the efficacy of the vaccine. The Moderna trial was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Reporter Update: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Up To Bat At FDA [Video]

Reporter Update: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Up To Bat At FDA

Another COVID-19 vaccine is up to bat at the FDA. This time it's the Moderna vaccine; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published