Highway Crews Getting Ready To Prep Roads For Wednesday's Winter Storm



Natasha Brown reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago

Crews Continuing To Treat The Roads Overnight



For the first time this season, public works crews around the area hit the roads early to clean the snow Old Man Winter left behind. Crews were well-supplied for the task; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:25 Published 2 weeks ago