Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway.

Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken by the then transport secretary Chris Grayling - was lawful and that the government was under no obligation to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS).

