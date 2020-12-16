Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 minutes ago

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway

Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway.

Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken by the then transport secretary Chris Grayling - was lawful and that the government was under no obligation to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS).

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn